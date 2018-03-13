Congressional art contest now open

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) is now accepting entries for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is open to all eligible high school students in the 13th Congressional District. The winner will have his or her art displayed in the United States Capitol for one year.

The deadline for entries is April 27 and the winner will be announced April 30.

“Each year, I look forward to seeing artwork that comes from talented students from District 13,” said Thornberry. “I am impressed by the hard work and creativity of so many young people and am proud to see our part of Texas represented in the United States Capitol.”

The winning student will be invited to participate in the exhibition’s opening celebration in Washington, D.C., this summer.

Guidelines for submissions can be found at www.thornberry.house.gov/art/.