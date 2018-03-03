County schools open 2018 track season

The Bowie High School girl’s track team took first place at the opening meet of the season in Nocona.

The muddy infield was a reminder that rain had poured from the cloudsduring the last week, but clear skies and sunshine welcomed athletes as they competed for the first time in 2018.

“We are sort of in the same position as we were in basketball one year ago, we had one week of practice and it was time to run a meet. The district will be a lot more competitive this year with Holiday not quite as good, everyone is going to be a lot closer together,” said Bowie Girls Track Coach Chuck Hall.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell lived up to expectation after a state run in 2017, finishing first in the 400-meter dash and long jump and the team raced to a first place finish in the 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay.

