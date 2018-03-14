Free women’s event planned

A free women’s event, “One body, one spirit,” will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 17 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.

This women’s only event will feature guest speakers, Connie Wyatt, chief executive officer of Wise Choices Pregnancy Center and Beth Nichols, Budbot Ministry of Duncan.

The worship band, Full Armor, also will perform. Everyone is invited to attend this free event.