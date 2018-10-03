Lady Indians fall in their district opener, Indians’ baseball takes 11-0 win

Lady Indians

It was a game to forget for the Nocona Lady Indian softball team as they opened district against City View on Tuesday.

Despite a competitive start, the game went south quickly as City View won 24-4 after three innings.

City View struck first with three runs in the top of the first inning, with most runs coming off of fielding errors.

Indian baseball

The Nocona Indians baseball team started off their last tournament in Pooleville the right way with a big shutout win against Tom Bean on Thursday.

The Indians won easily 11-0 after four innings with a good all around performance.

