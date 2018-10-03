Local junior high tracksters compete at Boyd

The Bowie Junior High and Nocona Middle School competed with six other schools at the Boyd track meet on Monday, where seventh and eighth grade Bowie boys and the seventh grade Bowie girls all earned second place team finishes.

Meanwhile, the Bowie eighth grade girls earned fifth place, with Nocona right behind them in sixth.

Nocona seventh grade and eighth grade boys both finished sixth as a team, while the seventh grade girls earned seventh.

Read all the team and individual results in the weekend News.