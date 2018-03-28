Nocona could not stop Boyd’s offense

It was a frustrating game for Nocona baseball team as they just could not find a way to get enough runners home in their loss at Boyd on Friday.

The Indians had a lot of hits but not a lot of runs that they needed as they lost 10-4.

The Yellow Jackets started the game off right with two runs the in the first two innings to take an early 2-0 lead.

Nocona started the top of the fourth on a bad note with two quick outs, but a single by Jose Ogeda something going for the Indians.

He stole second and then John Womack was able to get him home on a ground ball to right field to cut the lead to 2-1 and get Nocona on the board.

Boyd was able to get back their two run advantage with a base hit that scored a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth.

The Indians could not get anything going in the top of the fifth. The Yellow Jackets had the bases loaded with two outs before a line drive double into the gap cleared the bases, giving a Boyd a 7-1 lead.

Nocona started the top of the sixth promising. Braydon Ohagan led off with a double and Cade Breeze moved him to third with a single.

Ogeda came through with an infield single that scored Ohagan, but Breeze was out at second. Unfortunately, the Indians could not get any more runners in that inning as they trailed 7-2.

Despite a leadoff walk that made its way to third, it looked like Nocona was going to get out of the bottom of the sixth with three straight outs and no runs given up.

On a called strike three in what would have been the final out of the inning, the catcher could not hold on to the pitch that was wild enough to allow the runner on third to score and the batter to reach first.

Boyd was then able to load the bases and score two more runs to stretch their lead to 10-2 heading into the final inning.

Logan Barnes had a base hit and Charles Evans was able to hit him in with a line drive double to left field. Two batters later, Breeze hit a double that scored Evans and cut the lead to 10-4.

Next batter Ogeda was able to draw a walk and load the bases up for the Indians with only one out. Unfortunately, the next two batters struck out to end the game.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.