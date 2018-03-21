Nocona ISD votes to allow conceal carry for staff

By DANI BLACKBURN

As school shootings increase in occurrence across the country and threats touched close to home last month, the Nocona Independent School Board of Trustees made a decision to arm its teachers during the March 19 meeting.

Nocona joins more than 170 school districts in the Lone Star State allowing staff to conceal carry fire arms on campus, and becomes the fifth school in Montague County along with Gold-Burg, Saint Jo, Montague and Prairie Valley.

Nocona Superintendent Dr. David Waters said while many will point to recent activities as the reason behind the school board’s decision, discussions on arming teachers began long before that.

“This is the result of several months of conversation,” Waters explained. “Many will want to point to recent events as the reason for this decision, but that is not the case.”

