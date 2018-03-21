Nocona one-act advances to area

Nocona’s High School’s one-act play, “Anatomy of Gray,” advanced out of bi-district Tuesday and will compete at area on March 31 at Clyde High School.

Nocona advances with Holliday and Peaster out of this bi-district area. Director Karla Murphey said it was a late night for the cast and crew rolling in about 1:30 a.m. , but they are excited to make the road trip to area.

Colby Wilson who portrays Galen P. Gray and Hannah Dyer, June Muldoon, were both named to the all star cast. Jevony Morquecho and Jacob Wood were honorable mention all star cast. Kailey Armstrong received the outstanding technician award for lights.

A schedule of performance times for area will be published as soon as it become available.