Nocona softball suffers loss

It was another tough district game for the Nocona Lady Indian softball team on Friday as they played at Holliday.

The Lady Indians let a bad first inning snowball. Nocona lost 15-0 after three innings due to run rule.

Holliday jumped out to a 10-0 first inning lead, feasting on drawing walks and getting base hits.

The Lady Indians were able to hold Holliday to no runs in the second despite them having two runners on and one out, but could not get any offense going as hits did not lead to more hits for Nocona.

