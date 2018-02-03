Nocona VFW seeks names for heritage plaza wall

The Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558 has launched its Veteran Wall of Honor, which will be the central focus of the future Nocona Military Heritage Plaza being created beside the post home in Nocona.

Post members broke ground last November on the plaza which includes plans for static displays of armor, aircraft and different artifacts from each branch of the service. It will include individual sections for each war beginning with the Civil War through the modern era.

Montague County has a rich heritage of defending America’s freedom said Randy Duckworth, project manage, with more than 2,000 Civil War veteran buried here and more than 3,000 residents have served or are currently serving.

“The Wall of Honor is a permanent and patriotic monument of those who served, are currently serving and for those who are deceased,” said Duckworth.

To honor a veteran on the wall you may fill out the form and submit a $100 payment for the named to: Nocona Military Heritage Plaza, Wall of Honor, Box 193, Nocona, TX 76255.

Applicants may go online at the website to register at: www.noconamilitaryheritageplaza.org.

The Nocona Military Heritage Plaza is a nonprofit organization. It has an completion date of November 2018. Those with questions about the plaza project may call Duckworth at 940-304-2600 or email him at vfw8558@noconamilitaryheritageplaza.org.