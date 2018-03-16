Pat G. Cook

June 19, 1931-March 12, 2018

ARCHER CITY – Pat G. Cook, 87, died on March 12, 2018.

There will be a graveside service in Nocona at a future date.

Cook was born on June 19, 1931, to Ruth and James Gresham in Montague County. She married Billy G. Cook on Dec. 22, 1952 after he returned from U.S. military service in Germany.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kay Cook Bailey and Stephanie Vania Cook Temple.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.