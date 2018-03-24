Two cars collide at intersection Thursday

Bowie emergency responders went to this two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125 on Thursday. Maria Murillo, The Colony, was driving this Chrysler 300 north on FM 1125, while Timothy Holmes, Bowie, was southbound in a Toyota Tundra at the same intersection. Police report Murillo turned left to the service road and collided Holmes. Murillo refused tmedical reatment at the scene and Holmes was transported by ambulance to Central Hospital. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)