3A track athletes compete at area meet

Multiple athletes from Bowie High School and Nocona High School are headed to the regional track meet on April 27-28 in Abilene.

Bowie High School will advance seven individuals and four relay teams while Nocona sends five individuals and one relay who earned top four spots at the area meet in Jacksboro on Monday.

For the Lady Rabbits, Kamryn Cantwell is one step closer to making another appearance at the Class 3A State Meet after a first place finish in the 400-meter dash at area with a time of 58.08.

Cantwell also will compete in long jump at the regional meet after earning first with a distance of 18-03.25, almost a foot further than the second place finisher and in triple jump with a distance of 35-00.50.

“The day Kamryn had in field events carried right through to the running events,” said Bowie Lady Rabbits Track Coach Chuck Hall. “Her triple jump looked good but she wasn’t in, then all of a sudden she jumps further to put her in the top four spots and only an inch and a half off being second.”

Cantwell also ran two 58 second quarters within one hour and 15 minutes to help the 4X400-meterrelay team advance to regionals with a third place finish. The team also included Brysen Richey, Landra Parr and Aslyn Davis.

“I was proud of how Landra ran, she had a great leg in our mile relay. We weren’t in good shape and even though she only moved up one place, she moved from seventh to sixth and that was huge and it gave Kamryn a chance. If she would have stayed back behind the other girl, I don’t think Kamryn would have been able to catch all three sitting in front of us,” said Hall.

Meanwhile, the 4X100-meter relay team breezed to a second place finish with a time of 51.69. The team consists of Richey, Cantwell, Jayci Logan and Parr.

The 4X200-meter relay team will run at regionals after a fourth place finish from Richey, Parr, Logan and Lexi Kirham.

“We had good handoffs, not the strongest but they all had good legs and Jayci was able to fight that girl for that third and fourth spot. I was tickled when they finished and I think it sets us up to qualify in all three relays,” explained Hall.

Bowie’s Hope Howard threw 33-05.25 in girl’s shot put to solidify her place at the regional meet.

Overall, Hall thought the heat did effect his runners, but was proud of how they performed.

“The heat bothered us a little, it affects everyone differently. I’m just really proud of the kids. We went with nine and finished third as a team. We’re not as strong in field events, but Hope got us some points and Sayde Garrett earned some points,” said Hall.

For the Bowie Jackrabbits, eight of the 10 runners taken to the area meet qualified for regionals with many setting a personal record.

“We came through big,” said Bowie Jackrabbits Track Coach Justin Prescott. “I expect my boys to keep working and stay hungry. What these boys have accomplished is beyond what anyone thought we could. We are a scrappy team that does not give up.”

Bowie’s AJ Craddock hurdled his way to a second place finish with a time of 15.02 in the 110-meter hurdles

Joey Crawford is headed to regionals with a fourth place finish in the 300-mter hurdles with a time of 41.73.

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley placed third in discus with a throw of 147-01 and second in shot put with a distance of 47-02.50.

The Jackrabbits will advance two in the high jump after a second place finish from Kason Spikes with a jump of 6-02.00 and a third place finish from Logan Lawhorn with a jump of 6-00.00.

The Bowie Jackrabbits earned third with a team consisting of Ethan Hellman, Craddock, Mosley and Dillon Swaim in the 4X200-meter relay.

Nocona High School saw five individuals and one relay team qualify with top four finishes.

Kylie Rose, Nocona Lady Indian, ran her way to a second place finish in the 3,200-meter with a time of 12:35.75.

Nocona advances in the 4X200-meter relay with a second place finish from Francisco Garcia, Luis Rico, Lane Geurin and Jeremy James.

Jeremy James was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.55.

Tyler Richards finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.97, while Tanner Cable solidified a third place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.66.

To see full results from Bowie and Nocona, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.