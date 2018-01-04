BEDC board to meet April 4

The board of directors for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will meet at 8:30 a.m. on April 4 in the boardroom of the new offices at 101 E. Pecan.

After the consent agenda of regular monthly items, the board will receive updates on the Bowie Business Park from Adams Engineering and Wilson Contractors.

Executive Director Janis Crawley will present a website review and site launch promotion schedule. She also will review the budget for the new office space and discuss plans for an open house.

The meeting agenda wraps up with an executive session to discuss three projects related to real property and three listed as economic development negotiations.