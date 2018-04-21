Bowie baseball loses first game of road trip

It was not a good game for the Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team on Tuesday as they lost at Jacksboro in their first of a four-game road trip to end the season.

The fourth and fifth inning got away from the Jackrabbits as they lost in five innings to the Tigers 12-2.

Jacksboro got out to a lead in the first inning. Bowie could not get any runners on base in the first inning. The Tigers leadoff man reached base due to an error by the right fielder.

After pitcher Taylor Pigg struck out the next batter, the Tigers hit back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly ball to score two runs. Pigg forced the next batter to ground out as Jacksboro led 2-0 heading into the second.

Chance Tomlinson was hit by a pitch with one out. He advanced to second on a groundout to put himself in scoring position, but the next batter struck out to end the scoring chance. A leadoff single from the Tigers led to nothing as Bowie executed an inning ending double play to end the second inning.

Evan Kennedy got on base with a one out single in the top of the third. Unfortunately, Jacksboro pulled off a double play to get out of the inning as well. A leadoff single and walk for the Tigers put base runners on first and second with no outs.

Pigg was able to force two ground outs, but the next batter hit a double into the gap to score both runners and put the Tigers up 4-0 heading into the fourth inning.

A leadoff double from Keck Jones started things off on the right foot. Payton Price followed with a single. Weston Partridge then drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.

Tomlinson drew a walk to score Jones. The next two batters struck out swinging, but Boo Oakley drew a walk to score another run and cut the lead down to 4-2 before the next batter struck out to end the top of the third.

A base hit, hit batter and walk loaded the bases for Jacksboro with one out. After a strike out, the next batter hit a single that scored a run. The next batter then hit a bases clearing double that put the Tigers up 8-2.

Another base hit looked like Jacksboro was going to score more, but the Jackrabbits were able to force a pop out to first base to end the fourth inning.

After two outs, Price and Partridge hit back-to-back singles to get on base and be in scoring position. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to end the scoring chance.

A change of pitcher to start the bottom of the fifth did not help Bowie. The Tigers quickly loaded the bases with no outs. A drawn walk and a sacrifice fly ball scored two runs. A fielder’s choice out at home made it seem like the Jackrabbits might get out of the inning. Unfortunately, the next batter hit a single that scored two runs to end the game early, 12-2.

