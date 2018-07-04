Bowie falls to Paradise

A strong first inning did not lead to a win for the Bowie baseball team on Tuesday in a cold, windy game at home against Paradise.

Paradise scored enough in two innings to win handily 7-2.

The first inning was all Jackrabbits. Payton Price got the start on the mound and forced the first two batters to ground out to third and first before striking out the third batter looking.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Pigg came up to bat. After taking two balls, he drilled a pitch into the gap and legged out a sliding triple.

Next batter Keck Jones also took two balls before getting a pitch in the zone. He hit it hard down the left field foul pole fair for a two-run home run to put them up 2-0. Next batter Price drew a walk on five pitches.

With no base runners in their first time up to bat and pitcher that had not been able to throw a strike without it getting hammered so far, the Panthers looked like they might be in trouble against Bowie.

Unfortunately, after a mound visit, Paradise pitcher Mikey Passariello got on track and did not let up for the rest of the game. The next three Jackrabbit batters all struck out to end the inning, stranding Price on second, which he stole earlier. It was a warning for things to come.

Price was still going good on the mound as he worked ahead in counts by throwing first pitch strikes. He struck out the first three batters swinging, but a dropped strike three on the third one allowed the runner to advance to first.

The base runner stole second, but Price forced the next batter to line out to second to end the scoring chance.

Leadoff hitter Chance Tomlinson was able to get on base with an error by the second basemen. The next batter struck out looking, but Juan Mares drew a walk while Tomlinson also stole second.

The second out came when the next batter struck out, but Jones was able to load the bases by drawing a walk. Unfortunately, the next batter also struck out.

The Panthers leadoff batter singled on a hit to second basemen Mares. After a sacrifice bunt, the base runner was now on second with one out. The next batter got hit by a pitch to reach first, setting up the next player to hit a double into the gap.

It was deep enough that both base runners were able to get around and score to tie the game 2-2. Paradise took the lead when the next batter hit a line drive single that scored the runner on second.

After a bloop single out of reach for the short stop, the ball got past the center fielder allowing the Panthers runners to advance to second and third with one out.

Price stepped up and struck out the next two batters swinging to end the inning only trailing 3-2.

Price and the defense kept the game close. After striking out the first batter, the next one got on base with a walk. Price forced a line out to left field and a pop out to first base to end the inning scoreless.

Unfortunately, Bowie batters still could not touch Passariello as all three batters struck out swinging to end the fourth inning still down 3-2.

Paradise hitters were starting to catch on to Price on the mound. After the leadoff grounded out to third, the next two batters hit singles. After a ground out, both base runners moved to second and third with two outs.

A passed ball saw the runner on third try to score, but catcher Jones got the ball to Price covering home in time for the final out, keeping the game a one run deficit.

The first two batters from Paradise were able to battle Price with several foul balls until they were both able to draw walks.

The next batter advanced them with a sacrifice bunt. Price then struck out a batter for the second out, but the next batter hit a line drive into right field.

Both runners scored and the batter ended up on second. After a hit batter, Partridge came in to pitch.

The next batter again lined a double to right field. It scored two more runs to put the Panthers lead up to 7-2 before Partridge was able to strike out the next batter looking for the third out.

In the bottom of the sixth, batters continued to not be able to touch Passariello as the first two batters struck out swinging. The third batter got contact, but lined out to second base to end the inning still trailing.

Partridge was able to force two ground outs to first base to begin the seventh inning. After a walk, the next batter grounded to the short stop, but it got past him for an error. With two base runners on, Partridge was able to get out of the inning with a strike out swinging.

Needing five runs to continue the game, it was not meant to be for the Jackrabbits.

To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.