Bowie ISD offers tuition supported prekindergarten

Bowie Independent School District will make another pitch for tuition supported prekindergarten for the 2018-19 school year.

Applications are now being accepted for eligible children at a cost of $2,250 for nine months of attendance. The tuition may be paid annually, by semester or prorated to be paid monthly. The monthly tuition payment is $250. BISD students are required to attend school 170 days during the year.

Superintendent Steven Monkres said children who are four years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year and who do not qualify for either the preschool program for children with disabilities or the state-mandated prekindergarten program provided for qualifying students are eligible to apply for admission to the BISD tuition supported prekindergarten program.

Parents may obtain prekindergarten tuition supported applications from the elementary school and they must be turned in at the pre-registration event May 1-3 at the school.

