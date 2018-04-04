Bowie loses close one in second inning

By Jordan Neal

It was a tight, back and forth affair that went into extra innings Friday night in Bowie as Holliday found some holes late to pull ahead for the win.

The Eagles had a big four run ninth inning to win 7-3 in a game that was dead even for eight innings.

Boo Oakley got the start on the mound for the Jackrabbits and only dealt with one base runner due to an error in the first inning.

It was the same on offense for Bowie as a base runner got on by getting hit by a pitch that led to nothing.

