Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival schedule; Longhorns cancelled

Bowie Chamber of Commerce officials announced Friday the Chain Ranch Longhorns of Woodward, OK, scheduled to appear in town for the festival Saturday will be unable to attend due to the massive wildfires sweeping Oklahoma. The western parade will continue as planned with wagons, buggies and outriders, as will all the other day’s activities. Participants will take a moment at the start to remember those impacted by the fires and donations will taken throughout the day by the chamber which will be sent to the ranchers in need.

In Oklahoma more than 200,000 acres have burned since April 12 including 115,000 acres in Woodward County, home of the ranch. Most of the fires have not been contained as of Friday.

Friday:

9 a.m.: Wagon Train-ranch trial ride continues, ride into Pelham Park about 4 p.m.

6 to 8 p.m.: Sip and Stroll, downtown Bowie, corner of Tarrant and Mason, purchase a wine glass from Bowie Community Development and visit the participating merchants for wine tastes, munchies and sales.

Saturday:

9 a.m.: Western parade through downtown

11 a.m., 12:30 a.m.: Wild west mounted shooters, rodeo arena

12:30-1p.m.: Parade returns to Pelham Park

12:30 and. 2 p.m.: Stick horse races

1:30 p.m.: Celebrity goat milking

3 p.m.: Teamster rodeo, rodeo arena

7 p.m.: Cowboy Ball, Bowie Community Center, $15. Western dress encouraged.

10 a.m., Sunday: Cowboy Church. Bowie Community Center.

Call 872-1173 at the chamber for any questions.