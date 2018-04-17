Darla Call

July 17, 1959 – April 12, 2018

BURLESON – Darla Call, 58, died on April 12, 2018 in Burleson, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on April 17 at the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church in Nocona.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on April 18 at the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow.

Call was born on July 17, 1959 and affiliated with the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of Nocona and the Victory Family Baptist Church of Burleson.

She is preceded in death by her father, Rod Messer.

She is survived by her children, Chris and Candace; six grandchildren; mother, Frances Messer; and brothers, Rusty Messer and James Messer.