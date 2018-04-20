Eyebrow health and maintenance

Eyes may be windows into a person’s soul, but the eyebrows frame the eyes, help express feelings and add shape to the face. Eyebrows also can be subtle indicators of a persons health. Caring for eyebrows is a part of any woman’s beauty and health regimen. According to the television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, the shape and look of eyebrows can determine a lot about someone’s health. For example, Dr. Oz says that thinning eyebrows can be an indication of a nutrient deficiency.

Thinning also may be a natural side effect of aging, since eyebrows grow more slowly than other body hair. Women who are missing the outer portion of their eyebrow Ñ not due to over-plucking Ñ may find that thyroid issues are to blame, according to the health editors at Good Housekeeping.

If eyebrows remain thin after dietary changes and more moderate grooming habits have been tried, women should consult with their physicians. Although trends pertaining to eyebrows now lean toward fuller, more natural looking brows, hair removal is still popular. Tweezing brows is one of the safest methods to groom eyebrows. Tweezing also offers the most control over how much hair is removed at one time.

As with all brow-grooming methods, certain side effects can result from tweezing. Ingrown hairs, infections from open pores that let in bacteria and follicle damage may result from tweezing, according to the resource Smart Health Advice. Healthy diets, safe grooming techniques and watching for changes can keep eyebrows healthy and beautiful. Women should consult their physicians if or when they are experiencing problems with their eyebrows.