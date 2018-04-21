Indians lose to Boyd 12-3

Things went wrong for the Nocona baseball team late on Tuesday in their home game against Boyd.

Trailing by only one run going into the fifth inning, the Yellowjackets scored eight runs in the final three innings to pull away and win 12-3.

Boyd kicked things off by scoring three runs on four hits in the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. The Indians led off with Jeremy James reaching base on a single. He got picked off at first and the next batter struck out. Charles Evans then hit a home run to cut the lead to 3-1 heading into the second inning.

A leadoff walk from the Yellowjackets led to a run on a sacrifice bunt to push the lead to 4-1. Leadoff singles from Cade Breeze and Logan Barnes got two runners on with no outs for Nocona. After a strike out, a bunt was called to advance the runners. The bunt was popped up to the pitcher who then threw the ball to first for the inning ending double play.

A leadoff single and a walk from Boyd put two runners on base with one out in the top of the third. Fortunately, pitcher Tyler Richards was able to get the next two outs to leave the runners stranded. A two out single from Jose Ogeda did not lead to anything as the game went into the fourth inning.

With two outs, a runner was able to reach first due to an infield pop fly error. Richards was able to get him out by picking him off at first by forcing him into a pickle.

Braydon Ohagan led off with a single, followed by Breeze who also singled. A drawn walk from Barnes loaded the bases with no outs. Tanner Cable then came through with a single that drove in two runners to cut the lead to 4-3. Cable then stole second to put runners at second and third with no outs.

Some bad déjà vu happened as the next batter again popped a sacrifice bunt up and was able to get the base runner at third out for a double play. Nocona still had a runner in scoring position, but the next batter grounded out to third to end the inning.

Things started to go south for the Indians in the fifth. A single, fielding error and a drawn walk loaded the bases with no outs. After a strike out, the next batter hit a single that scored two runners to increase their lead. The next batter stung more when he hit a three-run home run to increase the lead to 9-3, right after Nocona had cut the lead to one.

Cable came in to pitch and got the final two outs, but the comeback attempt was now much harder. Ogeda got on base with a one out single and then stole second, but the next two batters could not get him home as the game went into the sixth inning.

Neither team got anything going offensively in the sixth inning. Boyd drew a walk with one out, but it did not lead to anything. The Indians still trailed 9-3 heading into the last inning.

Things went bad for Nocona in the top of the seventh. Five free passes from walks, hit batters, errors and passed balls with one base hit allowed three runs to score to increase the Yellowjackets lead to 12-3.

