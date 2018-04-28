Montague County Crime Stoppers ready to take tip calls

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Crime Stoppers tip line is now open and ready to accept anonymous calls with information on crime.

Creation of the program was a campaign promise for Sheriff Marshall Thomas when he ran for office in 2016 and efforts to begin the program started in April 2017 with an organizational meeting.

Crime Stoppers is the only program where tipsters stay completely anonymous. Calls go to a phone center in Canada where the caller gets a numeric code. The tip is then sent to the county Crime Stoppers, where it is disseminated to the appropriate agency. New billboards with the tip line have gone up in Bowie and Nocona.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

On April 4, Montague County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported theft at 2839 State Highway 59. Officers met with a complainant who advised sometime between March 21 and March 31, unknown suspects drove onto the property to a large carport where several items were stored.

Suspects took $17,000 worth of property including: Poulan riding lawnmower, Apollo red and white dirt bike, assorted riding gear, children’s drive-on car, catering dishes, Poulan weedeater, table saw, sander, jigsaw, mitersaw, air compressor with hose, gas grill, Sawzall and heat/air conditioning unit.

Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 866-499-8477 with any information about this or any other crime.