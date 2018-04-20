New indictments for Ricky Howard

Montague County District Attorney Casey Polhemus announced Friday afternoon two new indictments against Ricky Dale Howard of Nocona:

Ricky Dale Howard was indicted on Friday, April 13, 2018 for two counts of first degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of second degree felony indecency with a child sexual contact, and thirty-four counts of third degree felony possession of child pornography. Bond has been set in the amount of $950,000 on the newly indicted charges.

The new charges stem from an investigation involving the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, the 97th District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and Nocona Police Department. Read more on this story in the weekend News.