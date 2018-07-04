Nocona, Bowie golfers compete at district

The District 8-3A golf tournament teed off on Wednesday at River Creek Park in Burkburnett.

The Bowie boys team missed out on qualifying for the regional tournament, finishing 31 shots behind second place Holliday.

Still, the team’s Imanol Parker ended up shooting an 87 to qualify for the regional tournament individually. Riley Harris shot an 89 and ended up just one shot away from qualifying individually as well.

Bowie Jackrabbits Head Golf Coach Jonathan Horton talked about how much Parker had improved.

“I am proud of the work Imanol put in for the last year to accomplish his goal,” Horton said. “He has worked to improve himself since this time last season.”

The Nocona boys finished fourth as a team, 15 shots behind the Jackrabbits. Hunter Fenoglio finished first for the Indians shooting an 88, qualifying him for the last individual spot for the regional tournament.

On the girl’s side, Nocona girls finished fourth. Keali LaMar from Nocona finished second overall individually, shooting an 86. Ny Blevins just missed out on qualifying individually by two strokes, shooting a 105.

Still, Nocona Coach Jon Shaw was glad two players were able to qualify individually.

“I’m very proud of Hunter and Keali,” Shaw said. “Hunter has been working hard for three years and finally broke through to compete at regionals later this month. This will be Keali’s third trip to regionals in her high school career, but this will be the first time as an individual.”

Bowie girls finished fifth as a team. Tessla Brewer finished first for the Lady Rabbits, shooting a 125.

