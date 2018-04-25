Nocona finishes a season of tough lessons learned

It was not the way the Nocona softball team wanted to end their season as they lost to Bowie at home on Friday.

The Lady Indians lost 15-0 in three innings in a game where they struggled to hold back the Lady Rabbits offense once it got rolling in the second inning.

Nocona was able to hold Bowie to two runs total in the first and second inning, but struggled to stop the second inning from going on and on.

For the Lady Indians, it was a rough season full of learning. First year head coach Jenni Luke guided her team through the important lessons of never giving up no matter the score.

The small victories that happened in certain moments of games had to be cherished since wins came few and fair between.

For the seniors, this was a tough bunch. They stuck it out even when at times it did not seem fun. Even with disappointing results, they still put their blood, sweat and tears into showing up every game and trying to compete.

“This senior class was all around good leaders,” Luke said. “For my first year as a head coach, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of leaders.”

