Rotary Club presents scholarship drawing winner

Brent Shaw is the grand prize winner of the new car from the 2018 Bowie Rotary Scholarship drawing.

A big thank you goes to all the ticket buyers of the Rotary Club scholarship drawing and to Patterson’s of Bowie for the new vehicle.

This year’s drawing raised $15,500 towards scholarships that will be given to Bowie High School students. Three scholarships at a value of $10,500 will be awarded to graduating seniors.

The other funds will be scholarships given to dual credit students taking classes at North Central Texas College while they are juniors and seniors at BHS. Each year the club gives 10 dual credit scholarships. Students will complete nine hours of college credit.