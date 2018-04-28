Shannon Skiles resigns from Bowie Community Development (Main Street Bowie)

Shannon Skiles, Main Street Bowie manager for the past eight years, submitted her resignation to the City of Bowie this week effective May 10.

Skiles and her fiancé will be moving to Amarillo in mid-May.

The West Virginia native moved to Bowie, where her mother had relocated, and began working at Main Street in September 2009 as assistant to Manager Susan Campbell. She became the manager in August 2010.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time in Bowie working with industrious merchants and passionate citizens to build a strong and revitalized downtown district,” said Skiles.

Read the full story in the weekend News.