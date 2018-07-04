Sign up by April 10 for festival equine activities

April 10 is the deadline to pre-register for the wagon train, trail ride and cattle drive during the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival April 12-15.

While Bowie was not established when the Chisholm Trail was at its height, the trail ran near Queen’s Peak west and north of what would become Bowie.

The roots of the western development including the cattle drives run deep in Montague County, which led the chamber to continue the success of last year’s 150th anniversary trail drive and create a new festival.

Equine activities begin on April 12 with the wagon train/ranch trail ride which covers about 16 miles across two days. Those wishing to participate the riding activities can find the registration forms at the chamber office located at 101 E. Pecan or at the website at: www.bowietxchamber.org. Call 872-1173 with any questions.

Read the full story on the festival in the weekend News.