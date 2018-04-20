Stanley Fulton

April 26, 1948 – April 17, 2018

NOCONA – Stanley Fulton, 69, died on April 17, 2018 in Gainesville, TX.

A memorial service was at 11 a.m. on April 20 at Nocona Hills Community Church.

A private family interment will be at a later date.

Fulton was born on April 26, 1948 in Gainesville to Ervin and Nellie Fulton.

He married Beverly Dennis on Aug. 5, 1978 in Lubbock where Fulton worked and retired as a senior structural inspector. He served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam vet. Fulton was a member of the Nocona Hills Community Church where he started the chili meal for the Veteran’s Christmas Project in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Fulton, Nocona; son, Toby Fulton, Spearman; sister, Cathy Schroeder, Tulsa, OK; brother, Dan Fulton, Coppell and four grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to the Veteran’s Christmas Project, c/o Nocona Hills Community Church, 104 Nocona Dr., Nocona, TX 76255