Texoma Gives organizational meeting slated

In preparation for the third annual Texoma Gives on Sept. 13, a series of three kick-off meetings will take place on May 1 in the Silver Square Room of the Wells Fargo Bank in Wichita Falls at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The kick-off will feature a seminar delivered by Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation President Teresa Caves on what Texoma Gives is and how it can help area nonprofits.

All nonprofits in the Texas and Oklahoma counties of Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Haskell, Hardeman, Jack, King, Knox, Montague, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wise, Young, Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Jefferson, Stephens and Tillman are invited to attend one of the meetings and participate in Texoma Gives.

In 2017, $864,400 was raised for area non-profits, and most importantly, all of the donations made in these counties stayed in the counties.

Nonprofits in attendance will have a chance to win one of six cash prizes to be awarded during Texoma Gives in September.

This is a great opportunity to meet representatives from other nonprofits, learn about Texoma Gives and begin planning this year’s big celebration in September. Don’t miss out on a fun-filled day and the opportunity to raise precious funds from new and current donors all over the world.