Traveling Vietnam Wall replica coming to Bowie; weekend of music planned

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will arrive in Bowie this week for a three-day stay at the Reddy-McClellan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789.

The free wall exhibit will be part of the post’s “Pickin’ for Veterans” musical weekend April 28-29.

The wall will arrive with a special escort on April 26 and be on display beginning at noon and continuing through 3 p.m. on April 29.

Visitors will be able to see their loved one’s names and trace it from the wall. There will be two laptop computers available where a Vietnam veteran’s name can be searched and it will direct you to the panel where the name is located.

Also on April 26 there will be a veteran’s outreach presented by the Montague County Veteran’s Service Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A full day of musical entertainment is planned for Saturday.

