Advanced Rehab, Bowie Police launch fan drive

The Bowie Police Department and Advanced Rehabilitation of Bowie are partnering together for a Fan Drive during the month of May.

Donate new or gently used fans to help beat the heat for seniors this summer. Drop off points include Advanced Rehab or the police department.

The public also is invited to attend Coffee With a Cop from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on June 21 at Advanced Rehab, 700 W. U.S. Hwy. 287 South.