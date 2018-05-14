Bowie Jackrabbits ready benefit golf tournament

The Bowie High School basketball program will have a benefit golf scramble fundraiser May 26 at Twisted Oaks Golf Course.

The four-person scramble has a check-in time of 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The entrance fee is $60 per person and includes a green fee, cart, two mulligans, lunch, door prizes, long drive and closest

to the pin. First place will receive a cash price. To register call 940-872-4000 or 940-642-0135 or email Jonathon.horton@bowieisd.net or click below for the registration form.

Bowie Basketball Golf Tournament Flyer 2018