Bowie sending two to state

Two athletes from Bowie High School advance to state after strong showings at the Class 3A Region I meet this past weekend at Abilene Christian University.

The University Interscholastic League Class 3A State Meet will take place May 11-12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

Kamryn Cantwell makes her second straight appearance at state in the 400-meter division after running her way to first place with a 57.12 finish at regionals.

In 2017, she finished in fourth at state with a time of 57.88, placing her in fourth and just out of medal contention.

However, Cantwell advances to the state meet this year with the quickest time from all four regions – and it won’t be the only event she appears in after solidifying her place in the long jump competition with another gold winning performance.

Cantwell jumped 18-05.75 in the event for first place.

“I am really proud of Kamryn. She’s just a high quality kid who works extremely hard. That hard work paid off with her being able to get two gold medals and it is special. I’m happy for her,” said Bowie Girls Track Coach Chuck Hall.

She is joined by Bowie Jackrabbit Kason Spikes after a stellar performance in the high jump competition this past weekend.

Spikes cleared 6-6 for a first place finish and a spot at the University Interscholastic League state meet, his highest jump yet this season.

“He just jumped right out of his shoes,” said Bowie Boys Track Coach Justin Prescott. “We have been working out and changing up the workouts. He’s been dedicated to it, and being a state championship basketball player he’s no stranger to pressure. He stood up and got us a gold medal.”

