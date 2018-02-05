Car cruise kicks off Cruisin’ Nocona Thursday morning

The sixth annual Cruisin’ Nocona and Vicari Car Auction rolls into town for a two-day run May 3-5.

If cars of any era are your passion then this festival is for you. It centers around the Vicari Car Auction on April 4-5. The doors of the auction house located at 210 West Walnut open at 8:30 a.m. with the auction at 10 a.m. when classic, collectible and muscle cars go on the auction block.

Admission to attend the auction is $10. To buy or sell cars in the auction, call the Vicari Auction at 504-264-2277 or visit: www.vicariauction.com.

The festival fun starts on May 3 with a cruise of cars through the North Texas Hill country.

The ride begins in Nocona traveling through Forestburg and to Gainesville for lunch at Leonard Park. Cruisers return back through Saint Jo, on to Comanche Rose Ranch and then back to Nocona.

Watch the start-up of the cruise, with 100 cars expected to leave from the corner of Clay and Pine Street in downtown Nocona at 10 a.m.

