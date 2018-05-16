Commissioners congratulate LMC graduates

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners addressed a lengthy agenda of routine business and concluded its meeting with the graduation ceremony for the 2018 class of Leadership Montague County.

State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) attended to assist with the presentation of plaques to the graduates. Rand Southard, LMC president, announced the names.

Marshall Thomas, sheriff, also served as class president. He told the commissioner while he lived in the county much of his life, he learned a great deal on the tours especially looking at what local businesses do. Thomas added the group has several ideas they want to pursue in the business area.

The LMC project for the year was providing billboard banners for the new Montague County Crime Stoppers program. They are located in Bowie and Nocona.

