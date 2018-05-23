County baseball all-district teams

The all district baseball teams were announced for schools within Montague County.

For the Bowie Jackrabbits, seniors Riley Partridge and Keck Jones were named to the second team. Partridge made it as a pitcher and Jones as the catcher.

“Keck did a great job playing catcher for the first time,” Coach Glen Dunnam said. “He was a valuable leader for us. Riley did a great job pitching when called upon. He pitched in some pressure situations and did a great job.”

Honorable mention members included Rylan Dorman, Evan Kennedy, Chance Tomlinson and Taylor Pigg.

Nocona had four players named second team all district and all were seniors: Jeremy James at pitcher, Cade Breeze at first base, Charles Evans at second base and Jose Ogeda in the outfield.

Coach Casey Jones felt Ogeda deserved to make the first team due to his all around play in the field, at the plate and on the base paths for the Indians.

“I believe he should have been a unanimous first team all district selection but was voted on by the district coaches as second team,” Jones said. “If our record had been different he would have been first team.”

Honorable mention players included Tanner Cable as a utility player, Logan Barnes in the outfield and Bradon Ohagan at catcher.

Saint Jo baseball had nine players honored with all district awards. Senior Harper Roberts was named Newcomer of the Year in the district along with being named first team all district, while also serving as team captain.

Senior Jake Morris and sophomore Connor Thompson also was named first team all district.

Coach Derek Schlieve also was named coach of the year in the district.

For the second team, sophomores Brock Durham, Eli Jones, Cody Thurman were given the honor. Honorable mention members included junior Preston Lyons, sophomore Logan Morman and freshman Wyatt Geurin.