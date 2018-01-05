Derry Dewayne Edwards

August 9, 1941 – April 28, 2018

WEATHERFORD – Derry Dewayne Edwards, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 28, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on May 3 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Abbott officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at 9:15 a.m. on May 4 the Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.

Derry Dewayne Edwards was born in Slaton on Aug. 9, 1941 to Floyd and Ada Edwards. He was a retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant who served for 20 years with great pride.

Derry was married to his wife Gladys Nadine Edwards for 54 years and they resided in Weatherford.

He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie. Derry was a wonderful man who made friends and touched lives wherever he went. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was never ashamed to show it. He loved to fish, work in the garden and take care of the animals. With heavy hearts on Earth, we want to congratulate him on his heavenly homecoming. We will dearly miss you PawPaw. Semper Fi and Oorah!

He is preceded in death in by his wife, Nadine who passed away November of 2016; brother, Floyd Dale Edwards and great grandson Lathan Michael Lipton Edwards.

Derry is survived by his three sons, Derry Dewayne Edwards II and wife Sharon, Bellevue, Anthony Edwards and wife Henrietta, Granbury, and Christopher Edwards and wife Donna, Weatherford; sister, Virginia Keller and husband Larry; brother, Dickie T. Edwards and wife Naomi; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

