JP1 alcohol sales petition sought by business owners

The owners of a Ringgold business are seeking more than 900 signatures for a petition to seek an election for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks in justice of the peace precinct one.

Montague County Commissioners were informed of the petition during Friday’s called meeting.

County Judge Rick Lewis said James and Ellen Fee, who own Fee’s Knick Knack Cafe, submitted the necessary signatures for the application to request the petition. At least 10 verified signatures are required to request a formal petition.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the names were confirmed and the petition was picked up on May 24.

