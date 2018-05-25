National Wine Day May 25

Whether you consider it the first round of your Memorial Day weekend or a stand-alone holiday, National Wine Day is May 25.

We asked 1,000 U.S. adults about their favorite types of wine via a Google Survey performed in April 2018 — and rounded up some of the best deals to help you fill up your glass for less on National Wine Day.

Favorite type of Wine

Dry red wine was the clear frontrunner in our survey, with 30% of consumers saying it’s their favorite type of wine.

Sweet white wines come in second with 17% of consumers citing it as their favorite. Rose and dry white wines, meanwhile, are a more acquired taste, according to our survey: