New officer joins Bowie Police Department

By BARBARA GREEN

New Bowie Police Patrolman Paul Magers is happy to be back working closer to his hometown in Henrietta as he joined the local force two weeks ago.

Police Chief Guy Green said the addition of Magers fills all the allocated budgeted officers per the hiring freeze from earlier in the year. The department had two vacancies and the council allowed one of those to be filled, but no action was taken on the second vacancy that remains.

Green said Magers appears to be a good fit for the department so far.

“He seems to be friendly, happy and energetic and wants to do the work. I feel he will be productive, but also respectful and congenial with the public, which I like very much,” explained the chief.

Magers, 31, was born and raised in Henrietta and a graduate of the Bearcat Class of 2005. He comes to Bowie PD from the Young County Sheriff’s Office where he worked at a deputy the last three and a half years.

Read the full story in your weekend News.