Nocona Council has brief agenda May 15

Nocona City Council members will meet at 5 p.m. on May 15 to discuss two grant requests from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation.

The first request will be in the amount of $2,500 to the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum to assist in the completion of the West Wing.

A second request will be made for $7,035 to the Indian Oaks Advisory Committee for golf cart batteries, top dressing greens and mower payment.

Acting as building commission, council members will conduct a hearing on 107 Bowie St. for northeast two lot three, northeast two of southeast two of lot two and block 135, original townsite.