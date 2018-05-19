Saint Jo City Council moves ahead with zoning plan

Saint Jo City Council members moved one step closer to the establishment of a zone for manufactured and Department of Housing and Urban Development homes when it voted on a method for public notification during its May 9 meeting.

Citizens living within a 200 feet radius of the recommended zones will receive a letter 15 days before the public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. June 9.

“We are working on finding zones for mobile homes. We will mail out letters 15 days before the public hearing to give them enough time to come to the hearing if they choose,” explained City of Saint Jo Secretary Melinda Robeson.

Members voted to split the cost for porta potties in the amount of $366.66 with the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce for the annual Fourth of July festivities. Police officers also will be on duty.

Trisha Walker and Tim Kimbrell will be married on the Saint Jo square on May 20 after councilors approved their request to use the pavilion.

Saint Jo cheerleaders will have a car wash fundraiser to help pay for their uniforms after council members approved their request for the use of the square on June 9.

An executive session was listed on the agenda for personal matters and a deliberation concerning the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of Chief Tyler Roy.

Robeson said no action was taken on the item in regular session due to the absence of one council member, but confirmed Roy is still employed by the City of Saint Jo.

“Officer Jerry Dilday is acting chief at this moment because Tyler had surgery on his hand,” explained Robeson.