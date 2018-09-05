Saint Jo to offer three-year-old pre-K

Saint Jo Elementary will offer a three year old Pre-kindergarten class in 2018-2019.

The goal of the program will be to encourage each child to develop his or her own unique potential in a creative, caring, positive learning environment.

The Texas Education Agency recently visited Region 9 Educational Service Center to discuss early education initiatives in Texas. These initiatives emphasize the importance of three and four year old Pre-k programs.

The agency staff stated, “Research continues to demonstrate high-quality three and four year old Pre-kindergarten programs have a significant impact on children’s development and long-term success in school.”

The full day three year old Pre-kindergarten program will follow the 2018-2019 calendar. There will be an activity fee charge of approximately $12 a day that will be billed in 10 monthly payments.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.