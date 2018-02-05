Traveling Vietnam Wall embraced by many visitors during Bowie visit

Veterans, their families and citizens experienced the Vietnam Memorial Wall this past weekend as the Traveling Wall came to the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789. The 80X size replica of the Washington, D.C. memorial carries more than 58,000 names of those killed during the Vietnam War. Many people looked for family, friends or simply honored the memory of those whose names are imortalized. The VFW also presented a series of musical concerts throughout the day, “Pickin’ for Veterans,” to raise funds for the post and a veterans advocacy center that helps veterans find employment. See more photos in the mid-week News.