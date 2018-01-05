Virgil Earl Peugh

January 17, 1937 – April 29, 2018

BOWIE – Virgil Earl Peugh, 81, went to rest with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on April 29 2018.

Services pending.

Virgil was an ordained Pentecostal preacher. He worked as a sheetrocker most of his life.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Williams; daughters, Tanya Weiss and Sharon Wilshire; and son, Virgil Peugh Jr.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joseph Prince Ministries.

