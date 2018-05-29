Wanda Ellen Coker

June 24, 1931 – May 18, 2018

GAINESVILLE – Wanda Ellen Coker, 86, passed away on May 18, 2018 in Denton, TX.

The family received friends from 9-10 a.m. May 21 prior to the service at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Kremling officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Wanda was born June 24, 1931 to Robert Edward and Fannie F. (Aulston) Martin in Randlett, OK, where she also attended school. She married Donald Coker on Nov. 29, 1947 in Henrietta.

Wanda was a seamstress for Haggar Slacks in Bowie for many years. She enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers. In recent years, Mrs. Coker could often be found on her back porch watching birds and sharing conversation with her neighbor, Gary Farmer.

Mrs. Coker was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna Kay Coker; two grandsons; eight brothers; two sisters and son-in-law, Dr. James V. Graham.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Sue Graham, Gainesville and Glenda Jean Coker, Lindsay; son, Don Coker Jr., Gulf Breeze, FL; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Home Hospice of Cooke County.

