Area athletes compete in FCA All Star Game

This Friday, athletes from softball and baseball teams around the Wichita area will compete in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All Star game at Iowa Park.

In baseball, Keck Jones from Bowie, Jeremy James from Nocona, Harper Roberts and Jake Morris from Saint Jo were chosen to play on the East team.

In softball, Taylor McCarty, Maylie Short, Katelyn Allison and Callie Melton from Bowie will play on the East team. Lexi Towery from Nocona will play on the west team.

Jones played catcher for the Jackrabbits and was strong in the field, despite never catching before and batting consistently out of the two hole.

James pitched and played shortstop while leading off with the bat, leading the team in wins on the mound and being one of the most valuable on the Indians team

Roberts and Morris both stared for a Panthers team on their way to a regional semifinal birth. Both were valuable pitchers with Roberts providing a valuable ace and Morris a great closer.

Roberts played first base and Morris second and short stop well and were valuable bats in the top part of the lineup.

McCarty earned district MVP for her defensive play at shortstop and her great hitting at the plate. Melton played first base and proved to be a reliable for infielder’s throws. At the plate, she came through when Bowie needed her to the most.

Short was one of two starters for the Lady Rabbits on the mound, providing a contrast to their other pitcher, showing more finesse than power. She was also a great leadoff hitter and played in the outfield.

Allison anchored the center field for Bowie, showing great range. Being the lone left handed hitter in the lineup, Allison was one of the more reliable hitters in the Lady Rabbits top of the lineup.

Lexi Towery played catcher and hit in the top of the order for the Lady Indians, proving solid at both spots while providing leadership. The softball game will start at 6 p.m. and the baseball will start at 7:30 p.m.