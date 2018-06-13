(BPT) – Summer is upon us and that means one thing … grilling. Gather your friends and family for a barbecue with your favorite recipes, including fresh pork! Chef Ernest Servantes officially kicked-off Grilling Season in Miami doing what he does best: cooking up something special on the grill using Smithfield Fresh Pork. Chef Servantes has all of the tips and secrets to help you become the hero of your grill this summer!

Chef Servantes, a self-taught pitmaster and former champion and now judge of Food Network’s hit show – Chopped – is widely known for his one-of-a-kind blends of New American Cuisine with Texas flair. Servantes is world renowned for using Smithfield Fresh Pork because of its quality, freshness and consistently great flavor.

Grilling is a proud tradition in every Hispanic community – from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and even in the U.S., every community uses the grill to create one-of-a-kind flavors. It’s a tradition steeped in history, and the first-ever Smithfield Fresh Pork Grilling Cup, “Copa de la Parrilla,” invites Hispanic chefs to share their unique grilling styles with the world.

Eight Influencer Chefs, each representing a different Hispanic Country, will be competing for the title of the best Smithfield Fresh Pork grilling recipe for this year’s “Grilling Cup.” Follow along on Facebook at @SaborSmithfield and vote for your favorite fresh pork recipe and team via www.saborsmithfield.com/copa for a chance to win one of several great grilling prizes. While you’re there, check out fresh pork recipes from champion pitmaster Chef Ernest Servantes.

Grilling season is officially here, so get your grills ready. In the words of Chef Servantes, “¡Viva BBQ!” You can learn more about Chef Servantes’ delicious recipes at www.saborsmithfield.com.

Costillas de Tejas – Texas Ribs

2 racks Smithfield(R) Pork Spareribs, membrane removed

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon smoked or sweet paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Pinch cayenne or chipotle powder

Freshly ground black pepper

Barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small sweet yellow onion, coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 cup ketchup 1/3 cup cold water

1 chipotle chile, chopped (from can of chipotle chiles in adobo)

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 heaping tablespoon, Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar (or sherry vinegar)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon sweet Spanish paprika

1. To make barbecue sauce, heat oil in saucepan over medium-high until warm and shimmering. Add onion and cook until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in ketchup and water; bring to boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes.

3. Scrape the barbecue sauce into bowl of food processor or blender; purée until smooth or desired consistency. Sauce will be very thick; let cool to room temperature. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Can be used immediately, however flavors will be more complex if kept overnight. Extra sauce can be stored in refrigerator for up to one week.

4. To make Costillas de Tejas, heat oven to 200ºF. Place wire rack on aluminum foil covered baking sheet. Combine brown sugar, ancho chile powder, paprika, onion powder, salt, cayenne and black pepper in small bowl; mix well.

5. Place 2 sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil on counter (each about 4 inches longer than ribs). Place each rib rack on a piece of foil; sprinkle generous amount of spice rub over meaty side and massage into the meat. Turn over ribs and repeat on bone side. Seal ribs in foil and place, meaty side down, on rack on baking sheet.

6. Bake ribs at 200ºF for 4 hours; reduce oven temperature to 175ºF and bake an additional 2 hours, until ribs are very tender and just about falling off the bone.

7. Open foil packets and discard juices. Brush barbecue sauce over ribs; cut and serve.

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 6 1/2 hours

Ernest Servantes Recipe (C)2018 Smithfield Foods